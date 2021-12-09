Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651,905. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92.

