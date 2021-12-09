Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 324 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,229 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.15. 188,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,395,095. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

