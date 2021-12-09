Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,963. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Leslie’s by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leslie’s by 456.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,882 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.