LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPL. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in LG Display by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

