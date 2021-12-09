LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after acquiring an additional 448,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $155.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

