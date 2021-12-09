LHT 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, LHT has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $147,612.14 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010426 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005904 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

