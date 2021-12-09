Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Li Auto by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

