Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 31,468 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $1,567,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $2,003,540.00.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 887,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.88. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $157,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

