Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PayPoint (LON:PAY)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.87) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.16) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.23) on Monday. PayPoint has a one year low of GBX 560 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 742 ($9.84). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 677.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,049.59. The company has a market capitalization of £426.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.18) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($81,819.39). Insiders bought a total of 10,055 shares of company stock worth $6,207,859 in the last quarter.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

