Liberum Capital Upgrades Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) to Buy

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.92) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 950 ($12.60). Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.26) to GBX 1,080 ($14.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 946.71 ($12.55).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 906.60 ($12.02) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 629.80 ($8.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 900.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 889.24.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 833 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.28 ($2,386.00).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

