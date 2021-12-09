Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $11.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,511. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $87.53 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

