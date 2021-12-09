Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Trading Up 9.8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) was up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.99. Approximately 32,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,078,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -93.40.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

