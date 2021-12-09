Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $923.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $910.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $897.59.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

