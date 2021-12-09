Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.13 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

