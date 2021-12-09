Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,653 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 58,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 369,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

