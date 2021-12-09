Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 57 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.84.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $530.11 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $560.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.00 and a 200-day moving average of $449.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.