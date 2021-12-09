Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.