Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $2,145,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $638.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $614.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $666.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

