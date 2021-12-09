Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

NYSE HON opened at $204.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.63 and its 200 day moving average is $222.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

