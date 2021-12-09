LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Purchases $48,900.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.70.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.
