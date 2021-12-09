LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Purchases $48,900.00 in Stock

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Director Peyton Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LiqTech International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

