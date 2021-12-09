Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.68 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.09. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 172.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 47.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

