Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,747,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

