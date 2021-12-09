LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LKQ worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,836,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $57.73 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.