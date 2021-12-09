Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 5,498,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 4,126,683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 2,544,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,860,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

