Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.29. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 1,860 shares changing hands.

LOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $736.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,046,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

