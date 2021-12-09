London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a £110 ($145.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($117.89) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($136.59) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($123.08).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 6,758 ($89.62) on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,502 ($86.22) and a 52-week high of £100.10 ($132.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,198.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,601.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($88.58) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($442,912.08).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

