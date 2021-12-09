Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.78

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.78 and last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 15600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.65.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Los Andes Copper to C$15.06 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 15.87 and a current ratio of 16.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$321.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.69.

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

