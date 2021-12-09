Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. 56,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,362. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lovesac by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

