Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $113.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lovesac traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $80.59. 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 403,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOVE. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $2,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 14.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 38.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

