Lowry Baldwin Sells 6,201 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $231,731.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lowry Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00.

BRP opened at $38.04 on Thursday. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

