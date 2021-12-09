Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $426.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.04.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

