Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $18.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.86 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

