Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVLU. Bank of America started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.