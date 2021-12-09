Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVLU. KeyCorp started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

LVLU stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.