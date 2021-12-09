Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Down 19.5%

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) fell 19.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. 532,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 83,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$44.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

