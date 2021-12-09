Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.570-$4.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.12 billion-$24.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion.

M opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $132,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

