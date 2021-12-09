MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$583,304.12 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00.

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 372.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.91. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

