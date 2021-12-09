MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$583,304.12 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.
Peter Megaw also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total value of C$488,875.00.
Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$19.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 372.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.91. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$31.21.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.75.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
