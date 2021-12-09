Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report $128.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $142.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $492.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $537.90 million, with estimates ranging from $519.00 million to $556.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 93,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,532 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 16,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 148,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,414. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

