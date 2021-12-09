Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Macquarie from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

