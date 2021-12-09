Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at Acumen Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price raised by Acumen Capital from C$126.00 to C$135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$120.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$72.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

