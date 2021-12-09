Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNGPF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.