Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$29.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367.

TSE MFC opened at C$23.90 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.72 and a one year high of C$27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 21.3999972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

