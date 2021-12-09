Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) fell 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.14. 104,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,856,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

