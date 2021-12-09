Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $416.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $427.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $258.18 and a twelve month high of $435.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

