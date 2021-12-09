Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Robert Gaines Baty Acquires 500 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $18,135.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

