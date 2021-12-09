MBE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 374,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,310,379. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

