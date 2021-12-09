McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $20,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $1,098,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $2,276,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,307. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

