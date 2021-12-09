McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

