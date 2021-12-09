McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $262.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.