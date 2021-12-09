McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $258.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $262.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.31 and a 200 day moving average of $240.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

